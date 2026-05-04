Pakistani Shia Scholar Says Journalism Is 'Weighty Responsibility' to Guide Public Opinion, Deliver Truth

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan has described journalism as a weighty responsibility aimed at guiding public opinion, delivering truth and accurate information to the people, and shunning all forms of bias and partisanship in order to chart a clear course for society.

In a message marking World Press Freedom Day on May 3, Hojatoleslam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi stated that despite hardships and bloodshed, it is the media that has become the voice of the oppressed, exposing the devastation in Gaza, the atrocities inflicted upon Tehran, and the realities on the ground in Beirut.

The senior Pakistani cleric paid tribute to the courage of journalists who, under dire circumstances and at the risk of their own lives, convey the truth to the public.

"Across the world, journalists have made immense sacrifices for the freedom of the press," Naqvi said, adding that the purpose of this day, beyond underscoring the importance of media freedom, is to find solutions for removing the obstacles and challenges facing this field.

He made special mention of journalists in Pakistan and other countries, particularly media activists in Palestine, Gaza, Tehran, and Beirut, as well as those reporters who have been martyred in the line of duty.

"Palestinian journalists, despite facing grave dangers, have conveyed the voice of the oppressed to the world and have played a pivotal role in shaping public opinion. These services will be remembered for a long time," Naqvi stated.

He stressed that media freedom is a fundamental right upon which no restrictions should be imposed, adding that the primary aim of commemorating this day is to create an environment in which the media community can carry out its professional duties with full liberty. The role of both print and electronic media, he noted, is immensely significant and cannot be overlooked.

In conclusion, Hojatoleslam Naqvi emphasized that the media must strive to bring meaning to human life and promote and propagate moral values, calling such efforts a great service to humanity.

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