Photos: Allama Sajid Naqvi Addresses Condolence Conference on Martyrdom of Imam Sayyed Khamenei in in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Senior Pakistani Shia cleric, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, addressed a condolence conference at the Rawalpindi Press Club marking the Martyrdom of Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei and demise anniversary of late Allama Mushtaq Hussain Hamdani. The event was organized by the Bab‑ul‑Ilm Trust and attended by scholars and community figures including from Iranian officials.
3 May 2026 - 13:23
News ID: 1809245
Source: Abna24
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