Photos: Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia Holds Annual Meeting in Lahore; Allama Naqvi Addresses Memorial for Martyred Leader

The annual meeting of Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan was held at Jamia al-Muntazar in Lahore with the participation of scholars from across the country. Ayatollah Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi attended the session as the chief guest. He also addressed a memorial gathering for the Martyred Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, attended by national religious scholars and organizational leaders.