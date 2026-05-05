Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli explains secret to victory over enemies

ABNA24 - Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli has stated that believers turn to supplication for triumph over their enemies and place no reliance on their own strength alone, whereas disbelievers enter the battlefield relying solely on their war machinery.



Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, elaborating on the "characteristics of the believing and disbelieving warrior," underscored that the battle waged by believers against disbelievers differs in multiple fundamental respects — and it is precisely these differences that secure victory for the people of faith.



The strugglers on the path of truth regard true felicity as lying in the life of the Hereafter and do not attach their hearts to this world. Consequently, they possess a twofold spirit, standing firm and fighting against several times their number. The goal of the disbelievers, by contrast, is confined to worldly life alone, and for this reason they fear death.



For triumph over their enemies, believers resort to prayer and turn to earnest supplication, placing no confidence in their own forces alone. Disbelievers, however, step onto the battlefield depending exclusively on their military arsenal.The heart of the believer overflows with the light of faith and belief in God and the Day of Resurrection.



The sole factor that brings him to the frontlines is obedience to the command of God and the revival of His religion. Thus, he places all his possessions on the altar of sincerity and offers them at the threshold of the Beloved. The disbeliever's heart, on the other hand, is bound to nothing, and apart from the transient world, he has no lasting beloved to provide him with a motive for resistance and sacrifice.



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