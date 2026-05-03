More than 30 activists injured in Israeli attack on “Sumud Flotilla”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The “Global Sumud Flotilla” has reported that 31 activists of various nationalities were injured following an Israeli occupation naval assault on aid vessels bound for the Gaza Strip.

The update comes alongside harrowing testimonies detailing grave human rights violations against those detained in international waters.

Key developments of the assault:

- Casualty Report: The list of injured includes citizens from New Zealand, Australia, Italy, the United States, and several European and Latin American nations. Documented injuries range from nasal fractures to severe contusions resulting from physical beatings and being dragged by security forces.

- Abysmal Detention Conditions: A statement released by the Flotilla organizers confirmed that 175 detained activists were subjected to approximately 40 hours of severe mistreatment. Reports indicate they were deprived of adequate food and water and forced to sleep on water-soaked floors under inhumane conditions.

- Use of Excessive Force: Witnesses described the use of extreme violence and live gunfire during the seizure of more than 20 vessels. Specific aggression was directed at participants who attempted to shield activists Saif Abu Kishk and Thiago Ávila from arrest.

This disclosure follows an earlier announcement by the Israeli occupation’s Foreign Ministry confirming the seizure of the flotilla and the detention of its passengers—a move that has drawn widespread international condemnation.

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