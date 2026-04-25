Over 500 Turkish organizations back Gaza aid flotilla aiming to break blockade

ABNA24 - More than 500 civil society organizations in Türkiye have pledged support for a new international maritime initiative aimed at breaking the Israeli blockade on Gaza, according to organizers of the effort.

Fatih Varol, a board member of the “Global Sumud (Resilience) Flotilla,” said the initiative has received broad backing from Turkish civil society, representing tens of millions of supporters.

Speaking from the Italian port of Syracuse, where the flotilla vessels have docked ahead of continuing their journey, Varol said the Turkish public “deeply feels the suffering of Gaza” and stands in solidarity with Palestinians.

He added that the supporting organizations collectively represent between 30 and 40 million people and have contributed millions of dollars in financial aid to the flotilla effort.

The ships arrived in Syracuse, on the island of Sicily, on Thursday after departing from Barcelona on April 12, en route to Gaza. The mission aims to deliver humanitarian assistance and challenge the ongoing Israeli blockade.

This marks the second such initiative by the Global Sumud Flotilla. A previous attempt in September 2025 ended when Israeli forces intercepted the vessels in international waters the following month, detaining hundreds of international activists before deporting them.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza since 2007. Following the genocide in the territory since October 2023, around 1.5 million Palestinians, out of a population of approximately 2.4 million, have been left without shelter after widespread destruction of homes.

The enclave continues to face a severe humanitarian and health crisis, exacerbated by restrictions on fuel and medical supplies, as well as acute shortages of essential medicines and equipment.



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