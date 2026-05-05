Rome Prosecutors Open Investigation into Israeli Detention of Gaza Flotilla Activists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Italy has opened an investigation into the detention of Italian nationals following Israel’s interception of the humanitarian Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters off Greece.

The Rome Prosecutor’s Office launched the investigation on Monday after receiving three formal complaints. Two of the complaints concern activists Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek, who were reportedly seized from Italian-flagged vessels and remain in detention.

The case also targets Israeli military forces on charges of kidnapping, robbery, and causing damage that risked shipwreck.

Investigators are expected to submit a request for international judicial cooperation — known as a letter rogatory — as part of the inquiry.

Late on Wednesday, Israeli forces attacked 22 of the 58 aid boats traveling through international waters toward the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted near the Greek island of Crete, approximately 600 nautical miles from its destination in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Israeli forces abducted the pro-Palestinian activists near Crete and transferred them to Shikma Prison in Ashkelon, in the southern part of the occupied territories.

Testimonies indicate that Gaza aid flotilla activists were tortured in Israeli custody following their abduction.

A number of activists have reportedly begun a hunger strike since their abduction, consuming only water.

The vessels form part of the second Global Sumud Flotilla, which has attempted in recent months to break Israel’s blockade by delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

The boats departed from the Spanish port of Barcelona on April 12.

The Global Sumud Flotilla has criticized European governments for failing to protect the activists despite their legal obligations.

It stated that European authorities permitted the forced transfer of civilians from international waters into Israeli custody.

The group urged the governments of Spain, Sweden, and Brazil to take immediate diplomatic action to secure the release of their nationals.

It also called on international organizations and human rights bodies to intervene without delay.

The case of these pro-Palestinian activists has highlighted the detention practices in Israeli custody, particularly as thousands of Palestinians continue to be held without charge.

Rights groups have long documented widespread abuse, including torture and denial of due process.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, pushing the territory’s 2.4 million residents to the brink of starvation.

The occupying entity launched a brutal two-year genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,500 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the blockaded Palestinian territory.

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