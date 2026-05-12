Spanish newspaper lauds Iran’s social media strategy amid war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Spanish newspaper “El Mundo” has stressed the fact that one of the most unexpected elements of the war between Iran and the US has been Iran’s social media strategy, which has drawn attention through videos mocking US President Donald Trump.

We have discovered a new way to break the censorship barrier; the walls of censorship and propaganda in Western media have started to crack, “El Mundo” quoted an official of “Explosive Media”, one of the Iranian companies producing Lego-style animations as saying.

Iran has concluded that to convey a message, you do not always need a good spokesperson; sometimes a good meme is enough, it said, adding that Iran has attracted users from other countries using today’s most international language — memes.

Iranian groups, with sarcastic messages and catchy songs, have flooded social media with animated videos, mainly featuring Lego, the popular Danish toy recognized worldwide, it noted.

In one AI-generated song, the lyrics say, “Spain said no. Trump lost his mind, said relations must be cut off, and then China intervened and shook hands with Madrid.”

In the video, an enraged Trump is left alone while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The video has received tens of thousands of reactions on platforms such as Instagram and X, with users from various countries praising Spain for criticizing the US attack on Iran. These posts have developed their own style, referring to Trump and his allies as the “Epstein gang.”

Some videos focus on actual wartime events involving Tehran and question Washington’s narrative regarding certain military actions, such as the transfer of an American pilot who allegedly wandered into Iranian territory after his fighter jet was shot down.

According to the Israeli cybersecurity company “Cyabra”, during the first month of the war these types of posts received more than 145 million views across social media platforms such as X, TikTok, and Instagram.

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