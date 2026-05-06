Europe Forced to Rethink Security as US Scales Back Troops

ABNA24 - European leaders say the United States’ decision to reduce its military presence in Germany is yet another reminder that Europe can no longer rely as heavily on Washington for its own defense.

The Pentagon recently announced plans to withdraw around 5,000 troops from Germany, with President Donald Trump signaling that even deeper cuts could follow. The move reportedly caught NATO allies off guard and comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Berlin, as well as broader disagreements over ongoing conflicts, including the war involving Iran.

Speaking at a summit in Yerevan, European officials tried to strike a careful balance—downplaying the immediate military impact while acknowledging the broader implications. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre described the reduction as manageable but emphasized the need for coordination within NATO. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was more direct, saying Europe must strengthen its role inside the alliance.

The decision reflects a wider shift in US policy under Trump, who has repeatedly warned that European allies should take on more responsibility for their own security—and for Ukraine. His administration has also expressed frustration over what it sees as limited European involvement in conflicts that Washington has prioritized.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas noted that while discussions about reducing US troop levels have circulated for some time, the timing of the announcement was unexpected. She declined to speculate on Trump’s motives, including whether the move was tied to tensions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin had yet to receive clear details from Washington but stressed that NATO’s overall deterrence would remain intact.

At the alliance level, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attempted to calm concerns, framing the troop reduction as part of a broader push for Europe to step up. He acknowledged, however, ongoing US dissatisfaction with European contributions—particularly in relation to the Iran conflict.

In response to shifting US priorities, European countries and Canada have already begun increasing defense spending and recruitment. Some have offered limited logistical support to US operations, while others—such as Spain—have refused involvement altogether.

Ultimately, the move underscores a growing reality: Europe is being pushed, whether willingly or not, toward a more independent security role, as US commitments become less predictable and increasingly tied to its own strategic and political calculations.



129