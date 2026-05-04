Spain Demands 'Immediate Release' of Spanish-Palestinian Activist Detained by Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spain has called for the "immediate release" of Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish-Palestinian activist, who was detained by Israeli forces following the violent interception of a Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry made the appeal in a statement issued on Sunday after an Israeli court ruled to extend his detention for an additional two days earlier in the day.

In its statement, the ministry condemned the “illegal detention” of Abu Keshek, emphasizing its demand for the activist’s immediate release while noting that the claims against him are unfounded.

According to the ministry, the Spanish consul in Tel Aviv was present at the court hearing in Ashkelon to support Abu Keshek.

Abu Keshek was captured as a crew member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, along with Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila, that aimed to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian supplies to the besieged territory.

Both activists were apprehended by Israeli forces during the flotilla's journey, which set sail from European ports including France, Spain, and Italy.

According to the rights group Adalah, which is providing legal assistance to the detained activists, Abu Keshek and Ávila were subjected to severe mistreatment during their detention by Israeli forces.

The group reported that Ávila experienced "extreme brutality" during the seizure, detailing having been beaten and kept in isolation without proper care.

Similarly, Abu Keshek was reportedly hand-tied, blindfolded, and forced into uncomfortable positions from the moment of capture until their arrival in Israel.

Israel's foreign ministry has alleged that both activists are linked to the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), an organization accused by the United States of having connections to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and conducting activities that undermine the Israeli regime.

The accusations have been met with significant backlash from Spain, which categorically rejects the claims against Abu Keshek.

The flotilla’s organizers assert that the interception by Israeli forces occurred over 620 miles away from Gaza, reporting that their equipment was destroyed, leaving them in a "calculated death trap at sea." After the interception, many activists were sent back to the Greek island of Crete.

Late on Wednesday, Israeli forces intercepted 22 out of the 58 aid boats travelling through international waters and bound for the besieged Gaza Strip.

The vessels make up part of a second Global Sumud Flotilla attempting in recent months to break an Israeli blockade by carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

The Sumud Flotilla stated in a statement that 31 activists were wounded in the Israeli assault.

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