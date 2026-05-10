Ambassador to Italy: Military Strategy Against Iran Has Failed

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Ambassador to Italy emphasized that the military strategy against Tehran has failed and the Islamic Republic, relying on its domestic defensive capabilities and national cohesion, has kept the path of diplomacy open to achieve a fair agreement.

Speaking at an international seminar on Iran held in Rome on April 9, Mohammad Reza Sabouri said, “While fully prepared to defend its national interests, the Islamic Republic continues to keep the diplomatic path open for a fair agreement, provided that aggressors learn from recent failures and respect international law.”

He noted Iran’s privileged geopolitical position in the region, adding that the country’s capacities are not limited to its vast oil and gas resources. Instead, its multi-millennial civilizational and cultural identity has given the country a distinct and independent role in the region, he added.

Pointing to Iran’s indigenous capabilities, the ambassador stated, “The development of the country’s missile and drone industries has been carried out solely for the purposes of deterrence and preserving territorial integrity.”

Unlike other oil-based economies, Iran relies on its domestic capabilities and knowledge, such as nanotechnology and emerging technologies. He reiterated that the country remains an indispensable partner in Eurasian trade.

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