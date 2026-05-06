Italy launches probe into Israeli abduction of Gaza flotilla activists

ABNA24 - In a notable legal development, prosecutors in Rome have opened a criminal investigation into the kidnapping that the Israeli occupation forces carried out against activists linked to a Gaza-bound flotilla, amid growing legal and international scrutiny over their detention.

According to Italian media reports, the investigation involves activists Seif Abu Kashk, a Spanish-Brazilian national, and Thiago Ávila, who were detained aboard an Italian-flagged vessel in international waters before being transferred to “Tel Aviv” for questioning.

Sources indicated that the probe was initiated on the grounds that the arrests took place outside any national territorial jurisdiction and on a ship registered under the Italian flag—raising questions about compliance with international maritime law.

The move followed calls from human rights organizations, as well as Spanish and Brazilian authorities, for the activists’ immediate release.

These parties argue that the detention in international waters by the Israeli occupation constitutes an unlawful act and accuse the occupation of using security justifications against what they describe as a peaceful humanitarian mission headed to Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the occupation’s courts have continued to extend the activists’ detention, despite objections from defense lawyers who allege that the detainees were subjected to mistreatment during their arrest, including being beaten, restrained, and blindfolded. The legal teams are calling for their immediate release in line with international human rights standards.



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