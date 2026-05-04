Hamas calls for strengthening resistance front and escalating confrontation with occupation

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement on Sunday called for strengthening efforts to confront the Israeli occupation, saying it continues to carry out killings and acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank as part of a brutal policy aimed at annexation, displacement, and breaking the will of the Palestinian people.

Hamas mourned 26-year-old Naif Smaro, who was killed by Israeli army fire in the city of Nablus, saying that his blood, along with that of all Palestinian martyrs, “will not be shed in vain but will light the path toward liberation and the removal of the occupier from our land.”

The Movement called on Palestinian youth and resistance fighters to escalate all forms of confrontation, inflict losses on the occupation, and make it pay the price for its actions while working to deter settlers from ongoing attacks.

Hamas also urged all sectors of Palestinian society to unite and strengthen the front confronting the occupation.

Earlier Sunday, Nablus witnessed a tragic humanitarian incident after Israeli forces fatally shot Naif Smaro outside Rafidia Government Hospital.

According to reports, Smaro had been anxiously waiting to hear news of the birth of his first child when the shooting occurred, turning the hospital entrance from a place of celebration into a scene of mourning.

Field sources said Israeli forces carried out a large-scale raid in central Nablus, firing live ammunition, tear gas, and stun grenades at residents.

The raid resulted in Smaro’s killing and left around 45 Palestinians injured with varying wounds in another escalation targeting civilians in public and medical facilities.



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