Lebanon death toll rises despite ceasefire as Hezbollah warns against surrender

ABNA24 - The death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon has risen to 2,679 martyrs and 8,229 wounded, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, underscoring a deepening humanitarian crisis despite a ceasefire that came into effect on 17 April.

Although the truce, later extended by US President Donald Trump for an additional three weeks, was intended to reduce hostilities, Israeli strikes have continued, often justified as responses to alleged violations by Hezbollah.

In early May, Israeli drones targeted civilian vehicles and motorcycles in southern Lebanon, killing one person and injuring others in multiple areas.

The continued attacks have intensified concerns over the fragile ceasefire, as Lebanese officials warn that the situation on the ground reflects ongoing escalation rather than de-escalation.

In this context, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, stated that no resolution can be achieved through surrender or direct negotiations with Israel.

He outlined four key factors for navigating the crisis: maintaining resistance, strengthening internal unity, leveraging regional agreements, and increasing international pressure on Israel.

Qassem stressed that diplomacy should aim to stop the aggression and enforce existing agreements, while warning that direct negotiations would only serve Israeli political interests without delivering meaningful results.

He further argued that what is described as a ceasefire does not reflect reality, describing the situation instead as ongoing US-backed Israeli aggression targeting civilians, villages, and infrastructure.

According to his remarks, repeated violations of previous agreements have resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths, widespread destruction, and continued displacement.

The developments highlight a volatile phase in Lebanon, where military escalation, political tension, and humanitarian strain are converging amid uncertainty over the future of the ceasefire.



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