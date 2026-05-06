Israeli Minister Smotrich: 'Wars Must End With Changes to Borders in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Syria'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli minister of finance Bezalel Smotrich says the occupying regime’s borders will expand once its wars on several fronts in the West Asia region come to an end, exposing Tel Aviv’s expansionist and aggressive intentions under the so-called “Greater Israel” scheme.

“Wars must end with changes to frontiers with Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria,” he said on Tuesday.

Smotrich added that he doesn’t care about the number of casualties inflicted on the local populations as a result of Israeli military acts of aggression, stressing that what matters to him the most is the regime’s so-called sovereignty over larger swathes of land from neighboring countries.

Earlier, the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem denounced Smotrich’s remarks about Lebanon, Syria, and the occupied Palestinian territories as an outward manifestation of the Tel Aviv regime’s intentions.

The al-Quds-based organization stated that such remarks reveal the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and the unabated ethnic cleansing in the West Bank are part of the “Greater Israel” scheme, which is now being pursued through the occupation of areas in southern Lebanon and causing widespread damage across West Asia.

B’Tselem also lambasted the international community for its failure to deter Israel’s acts of aggression and for allowing the regime to continue its atrocities with impunity.

On August 12, 2025, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he feels a deep connection to “this vision” of a “Greater Israel,” referring to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories as well as parts of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, and described it as “a historical and spiritual mission.”

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