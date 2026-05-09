Head of Global Union of Resistance Scholars: Trump has fallen into contradiction after his defeat by Iran

ABNA24 - The head of the Global Union of Resistance Scholars considered direct negotiations between Lebanon and the Zionist regime a big trap, and referring to Trump's defeat against Iran, emphasized that he has fallen into contradiction after his defeat.Sheikh Maher Hammoud, head of the Global Union of Resistance Scholars, considered supporting the resistance a religious duty and emphasized that direct negotiations with the Zionist occupiers are a "big trap."



Speaking at his press conference today, while stressing that the resistance continues to inflict heavy losses on the enemy, he stated that supporting the resistance is a religious duty.



Sheikh Hammoud called upon the Islamic Ummah to support the resistance and all the sacrifices it has made, and the clarity of its stance against the American-Zionist enemy.



This prominent cleric emphasized that the political aspect and the overall vision of the resistance are not subject to any particular ideology or sect.



He continued by saying that Iran has no interference in decision-making in Lebanon, and the Lebanese are themselves the decision-makers.



Direct negotiations with the Zionists are a big trap



Sheikh Hammoud condemned direct negotiations between Lebanon and the Zionist occupiers, calling it a "big trap."



Sheikh Hammoud also criticized the statement issued on April 16 by the Lebanese government, asking: "How does the Lebanese government accept in this statement that there is no enmity between Israel and Lebanon, and that the enmity is only between Israel and Hezbollah?"



He noted that religious authorities should not provide cover for crimes and submission to the Zionists and Americans.



Sheikh Hammoud emphasized: "The Lebanese displaced are our family, and their steadfastness is part of the resistance."



Stressing that some are seeking to create a rift between the resistance and its popular base, he emphasized that this rift will never occur.



Referring to the fact that "Iran has brought America to its knees in the recent war," Sheikh Mahmoud noted that Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has fallen into contradiction after his military defeat by Iran's steadfastness.



The resistance inflicts heavy losses on the enemy



Pointing out that the resistance, despite the continued attacks of the Zionist regime, inflicts heavy losses on the enemy, he stated: "There are those who have surrendered to the logic of American superiority, but this reality will not last." He believes that the balance of power in the region is witnessing rapid changes.



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