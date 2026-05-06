Lebanese Hezbollah denies Syrian interior ministry claims of cell in Syria

ABNA24 - Hezbollah on Tuesday categorically denied accusations by Syria’s Ministry of Interior that it dismantled a Hezbollah-affiliated cell allegedly planning security operations inside Syria.

In a statement, Hezbollah confirmed that repeated claims by Syrian security authorities “raise serious questions” despite Hezbollah’s “repeated declarations that it has no presence or activity inside Syrian territory.”

It said such accusations confirm there are parties “seeking to ignite tension and strife between the Syrian and Lebanese peoples.”

Hezbollah reaffirmed it wishes Syria “full security and stability” and that any threat to Syria’s security is a threat to Lebanon’s.

It added that it has “never been a party that works to destabilize any state or target the stability of its people,” and remains focused on defense against the “Zionist enemy and its expansionist projects, which is the enemy of both Lebanon and Syria.”



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