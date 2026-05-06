Two people martyred by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

ABAN24 - Two Lebanese men riding a motorcycle in southern Lebanon were martyred in an Israeli strike on Tuesday.

An Israeli army spokesperson claimed the two men were Hezbollah members and were killed by a drone after they approached Israeli troops operating in the area.

A Lebanese officer and a soldier also sustained minor injuries when Israeli forces targeted their vehicle in the town of Kafra in the Bint Jbeil district.

The Lebanese health ministry reported that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours has risen to 17, bringing the total number of fatalities since March 2 to 2,696, in addition to 8,264 wounded people.



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