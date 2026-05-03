Iran's Seminary Vows to Stand Firm: Clerics Pledge Continued Struggle Alongside Nation

ABNA24 - Senior cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi declares that the vigilant clergy and Islamic seminaries will press forward on the path of the past two months with even greater resolve, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Iranian people.

In a statement released Friday, the director of Iran's Islamic seminaries praised what he called strategic and civilizational achievements secured through the blood of martyrs, the steadfastness of the Iranian nation, and the sacrifices of military, security, and police forces.

"By God's grace, under the discourse of the Imam Khamenei and the Revolution, blessed by the pure blood of great martyrs and the dear martyred leader, through the unparalleled resistance of the brave Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance, and the devotion of our armed, security, and police forces, along with the efforts of officials and the guidance of the Supreme Leader and grand religious authorities, proud Iran and the Islamic Revolution have achieved strategic and civilizational gains at this historic juncture," Ayatollah Arafi stated.

The senior cleric called for continued supplication, unity, and steadfastness in what he described as a historic and fateful battle, vowing that the Islamic nation and the Axis of Resistance would not retreat until victory over aggressors and arrogant world powers is secured.

"The vigilant clergy and Islamic seminaries, along with the vast multitude of students, scholars, professors, preachers, and seminary institutions, will remain in the middle of the field and on the streets, alongside the people, servants of the nation, striving in the path of God, and soldiers of Islam, Iran, and the Ummah," the statement read. "They consider their first priority and primary mission to be playing a role in this sacred defense."

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi concluded by invoking divine assistance, declaring that "victory comes only from God, the Almighty, the All-Wise," and expressed certainty that greater triumphs lay ahead.



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