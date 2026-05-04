Ayatollah Arafi Hails Teachers, Professors for Courageous Role During US-Zionist War on Iran

َABNA24 - The head of Iran's Islamic seminaries has paid tribute to the nation's teachers and professors, especially commending those who bravely and selflessly stood on the frontlines of truth against falsehood during the "cowardly American-Zionist war" against the Islamic Republic.

In a message marking Teacher's Day in Iran and the week honoring the status of educators, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi offered his "sincerest salutations, appreciation, and gratitude" to all mentors, professors, teachers, and instructors, particularly those of high distinction, who played a valiant and devoted role in the battle between righteousness and falsehood.

"From all the professors who, in the arena of truth against falsehood and during the days of the unjust American-Zionist war against Iran, Islam, the Islamic Revolution, the Muslim Ummah, and the Axis of Resistance, acted with courage and self-sacrifice, I extend my thanks," Ayatollah Arafi stated in the message published by Hawzah News Agency.

He singled out those educators who accompanied and guided the people, their students, seminary learners, scholars, and esteemed clergy "in the streets, in the squares, and on the frontlines of propagation and clarification" amid the wartime conditions.

The full text of the message reads as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

"It is He who raised among the unlettered a Messenger from among themselves, reciting to them His verses, purifying them, and teaching them the Book and Wisdom."

I honor Teacher's Day and salute the souls of proud martyrs, especially the martyred Leader and the martyred teachers and professors from the education sector, universities, and Islamic seminaries—most notably the martyred professor Ayatollah Morteza Motahhari.

*Although every day is illuminated by the light of teachers and guides toward enlightenment and salvation, the 2nd of May, the anniversary of the martyrdom of the distinguished scholar Professor Motahhari, is an occasion to renew the remembrance of those pious, selfless, and now-heavenly teachers and mentors—particularly the proud and elevated martyrs among their ranks—and to renew our pledge, devotion, and gratitude in the noble presence of dear professors across all scientific, cultural, seminary, and university institutions.*

The status of a teacher, within Islamic and seminary logic, is a heavenly station, a ray of the Divine Beautiful Names, and a beam from the sun of Prophethood, and Imamate. The highest mission of a teacher and professor is the comprehensive and balanced upbringing, guidance, and direction befitting seminarians, university students, and dear youth. For this reason, teaching is both knowledge and skill, and it is founded upon faith, love, sacrifice, and selflessness. It is through this that the right of the teacher, master, and mentor stands among the greatest divine and human rights.

In the tradition of Islamic seminaries, the professor holds an exalted status and an eternal value. The bond between teacher and student is enduring and forms an unbreakable thread. The traditions of discipleship and mentorship within the seminary system carry profound secrets.

The senior cleric continued:

I extend my sincerest salutations, appreciation, and thanks to all guides, professors, teachers, and mentors, particularly the most distinguished professors. I thank all those professors who, in the battle between truth and falsehood and during the days of the unjust American-Zionist war against Iran, Islam, the Islamic Revolution, the Muslim Ummah, and the Axis of Resistance, played a courageous and self-sacrificing role. In the streets, in the squares, and on the frontlines of propagation and clarification, they were companions and guides to the dear people, their students, seminarians, scholars, and the esteemed clergy.

I hope that this role and this faith-driven, revolutionary presence will continue, and that the bonds between esteemed professors—from those teaching elementary and advanced levels to those leading higher-level jurisprudence and specialized courses—and seminarians, scholars, students, and administrators will remain strong, serving as a source of scholarly and spiritual growth for dear seminarians and reinforcing the ranks of the seminary, the clergy, and the nation.

May God decree victory and triumph for the Iranian nation, the Axis of Resistance, the Muslim Ummah, and the soldiers of the Imam of the Age—may our souls be sacrificed for him. May the lofty shadow of Wilayah and Marja'iyyah endure, and may the armed forces of Islam and Iran be proud and victorious.

Alireza Arafi

Director of Islamic Seminaries



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