Imam Reza Shrine Hosting ‘Quranic Leader’ Exhibition

ABNA24 - The holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad is hosting an exhibition to commemorate the memory of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and highlight his Quranic activities.

Astan Quds Razavi announced that, on the occasion of the Ten-Day Karamat celebrations and ahead of the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the exhibition titled “Quranic Leader” has been held at the holy shrine in Mashhad.

The exhibition aims to introduce the Quranic activities of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, while honoring his memory.

The exhibition is accompanied by artistic service desks and is open to visitors on April 23-30, operating daily from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm at the Imam Reza (AS) Shrine.

The Ten-Day Karamat (generosity) refers to the first ten days of the month of Dhu al-Qa’dah. It begins with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah Masoumeh (SA) and concludes with the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS).



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