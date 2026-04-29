Dar Al-Kafeel completes printing of Najaf Ashraf Quran

The Al-Kafeel House for Printing, Publishing, and Distribution, affiliated with the Holy Abbasid Shrine, has completed the first edition of the Najaf Ashraf Quran according to the latest international standards.

The director of the house, Mr. Firas Al-Ibrahimi, said: "The house has completed printing the Najaf Ashraf Quran in two sizes, namely (large and medium), with the number of printed copies of the large size reaching 2,000 copies, and the medium size reaching 5,000 copies."

He added that "the Holy Quran was written in the handwriting of the calligrapher Abdul Hussein Al-Rakabi and underwent intensive proofreading throughout the printing period," noting that "the publishing house relied on high-quality materials for its printing, including paper, cardboard, leather, and gilding from international sources."

He confirmed that "this Quran represents a unique experience, and we strive to expand it in the future, keeping pace with the advancements in the field of printing holy Qurans."

The first edition of the Najaf Ashraf Quran will be unveiled at the ceremony held in celebration of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali ibn Musa ar-Redha (peace be upon them) in the Imam Ali's (p) Complex in Najaf Ashraf at 5 PM tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447 AH.