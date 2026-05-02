Al‑Abbas Holy Shrine Hosts Cultural Program for Najaf Women’s Delegation (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Women's Religious Guidance Division, affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, organized a cultural program for a women's delegation from the holy city of Najaf.

The head of the department, Ms. Adhra Al-Shami, said that "the program included multiple segments, starting with a Quranic gathering in which the readers of the Quranic unit participated with blessed recitations from the verses of the Holy Quran, followed by participation in the program 'Where Are the Rising Suns' through the recitation of the blessed Du'a al-Nudbah."

She added that "the program also included a lecture on the culture of waiting and the role of the waiters during the occultation of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), presented by the head of the media and activities unit in the department, highlighting the importance of this concept in enhancing religious awareness."

For her part, the head of the delegation, Ms. Suad Abdul Hadi, praised the scientific and cultural efforts made by the Religious Guidance Department to raise awareness and educate the female community.

The department seeks to promote religious culture in all its aspects among all segments of society, in line with achieving the noble goals of the message of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



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