Iran University of Medical Sciences Begins Registration of Arbaeen Health Servants

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iran University of Medical Sciences announced the launch of registration for health and medical staff willing to serve the Arbaeen pilgrims.

The university said in a statement on Sunday that it will organize a health Moukeb (service station) during the Arbaeen season this year, as it did in previous years.

Accordingly, it said, the university has already begun registering volunteer medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and health professionals.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries.

Last year over four million Iranians from different parts of the country took part in the Arbaeen procession in Iraq.

This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 4.

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