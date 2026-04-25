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Crowds of visitors commemorate Thursday night at Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (+Photos)

25 April 2026 - 08:39
News ID: 1806014
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Crowds of visitors commemorate Thursday night at Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (+Photos)

The Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) in Karbala witnessed the arrival of visitors to commemorate the first Thursday night of the month of Dhu al-Qi'dah.

ABNA24 - The Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) in Karbala witnessed the arrival of visitors to commemorate the first Thursday night of the month of Dhu al-Qi'dah.

The staff of the Holy Maqam Department worked to provide a suitable spiritual atmosphere for visitors coming from inside and outside Iraq.

The holy city of Karbala receives large numbers of visitors who come to visit the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), to embody a manifestation of loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive plan to provide the best services to the visitors and meet their needs.

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