Kata’ib Sayyid al‑Shuhada Reps Praises Iranians’ Mass Mobilization: "Iran–Iraq Unity ‘Unbreakable’ Amid Regional Turmoil

ABNA24 - The cultural representative of Iraq's Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada has hailed the massive presence of the Iranian people on the streets and in the field, stressing the strategic unity of the Iranian and Iraqi nations and declaring that no power can disrupt the bond of solidarity between the two peoples.

Speaking at the "Ummat-e Mabus" media tent, affiliated with the seminary's Center for Media and Cyberspace, Hassan al-Abadi pointed to the sustained presence of the Iranian people on the streets over the past 75 nights. "The Iranian nation created a great epic during these nights, and we were honored to stand alongside them and witness this presence up close," he said.

Noting that groups from Iraq traveled to various Iranian cities to accompany the Iranian people during this period, he added: "After the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei, in addition to the forces handling military affairs in Iraq, groups also came to Iran to support the popular gatherings, and they were present in cities such as Tehran, Qom and Isfahan."

The blood and soul of Iran and Iraq are one

The cultural representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada emphasized the deep bond between the two nations, saying: "The people of Iran and Iraq are brothers, and whenever one of these two nations comes under attack, the other will stand by its side."

He added: "Our enemy is one, and your blood and soul are our blood and soul. No one can create a rift in this unity and brotherhood, because the path of Iran and Iraq is a shared path."

Al-Abadi further referred to the killing of Iraqi forces during the 12-day war, stating: "In this war, Iraq also offered martyrs in the path of the Islamic Revolution of Iran. Just as the blood of martyr General Qassem Soleimani was spilled in Iraq, the blood of Iraqi martyrs was a gift to the Iranian nation."

Vowing to continue the path of Resistance

Referring to enemy threats and actions against the Axis of Resistance, the cultural representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada said: "If the enemy imagines that it can disrupt this path through threats, assassinations and pressure, it is gravely mistaken. This path will continue."

He also asserted that the Resistance front continues its march under the leadership of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, adding: "If the enemy seeks to carry out a ground assault or renewed aggression, the Iraqi people will stand alongside the Iranian people, and whenever it is necessary, we will be present on the battlefield."

Call for unity within the Resistance Front

Al-Abadi pointed to the necessity of convergence among the region's nations, saying: "The goal of the Resistance Front is to confront the American presence in the region and expel it from Islamic countries."

He added: "We take pride that Iraq was the first country to enter the arena in support of Iran and carried out numerous operations."

Addressing the Muslim nations of the Persian Gulf states, the cultural representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada said: "They must not be deceived by the policies of their governments and must stand with the Resistance Front."

He continued: "In some regional countries, Shia Muslims are under pressure. In some states, Shias are harassed, imprisoned and even stripped of their citizenship on various pretexts, and some have been martyred under torture."

Inviting Iranians to take part in Arbaeen

Al-Abadi went on to invite the Iranian people to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage, saying: "We invite the Iranian nation to come to Iraq during Arbaeen so that we may have the honor of serving the pilgrims of Imam Hussein (PBUH)."

The cultural representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada also called on the Iranian people to maintain their spirit of patience and resistance, adding: "The dignified presence of the Iranian people on the scene is a source of inspiration for all the nations of the region, and this steadfastness must continue until the aspirations of the Islamic Ummah are realized."



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