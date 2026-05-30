Al-Wefaq: Life Imprisonment Sentences in Bahrain Indicate Intensified Suppression of the Shia Majority

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Society of Al-Wefaq in Bahrain described the severe judicial sentences issued in recent days as part of an organized strategy to intensify political and security pressure against the Shia majority.

Al-Wefaq added that the rhetoric of accusation and the management of domestic cases with a security approach based on suppression and the construction of political enemies is expanding.

In a statement, the society announced: "Bahrain's judiciary is transforming cases related to filming or posting on social media into espionage cases in which life imprisonment sentences are issued."

According to Al-Wefaq, these cases are primarily built on security reports without clear and verifiable material evidence.

The society also added: "Including religious students studying in Iran in these cases demonstrates an approach to targeting religious backgrounds and using them as a basis for suspicion and collective punishment—an issue that, according to them, is far from legal and judicial standards."

Al-Wefaq further stated that claims about filming sensitive facilities lack logic, emphasizing that these locations and geographical coordinates are essentially accessible to the public through mapping and satellite programs, which undermines the legal basis of the issued sentences.

The society also emphasized that the repetition of these sentences in the inflamed political atmosphere has exacerbated the crisis of trust in Bahrain's judiciary and brought the issue of its independence back to the forefront of discussions, especially as international observers and UN rapporteurs have been barred from following the trial proceedings.

Al-Wefaq held judges responsible for consolidating the policy of suppression and political revenge, adding that the judiciary has become a tool for implementing security approaches instead of playing a role in protecting justice and rights.

**************

End/ 345E