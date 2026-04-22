Two Palestinians martyred, others injured in settler attack in W. Bank

ABAN24 - Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed and four others injured on Tuesday afternoon by Israeli gunfire during a terrorist settler attack on the village of al‑Mughayir, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Red Crescent reported that a 13‑year‑old boy and a 32‑year‑old young man were killed when armed Jewish settlers opened fire at Palestinians near al‑Mughayir Boys’ School in the village.

Four other people sustained bullet injuries in the same terrorist attack.

This armed attack comes as part of systematic settler violence and terrorism taking place under the protection of Israeli forces across the West Bank.

In a related context, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said that a total of 1,819 Israeli attacks and violations happened during last March, including 1,322 by soldiers and 497 by settlers.



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