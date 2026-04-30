Guardian: Trump in the Deadlock of the Iran War; Avoiding an Agreement That Would Expose Failure

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Guardian, in an analytical report on the situation of the U.S. government regarding the war against Iran, wrote that Donald Trump finds himself in a difficult position and is trying to avoid accepting an agreement that would reveal Washington's failures in this war.

The report states that the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran has now entered its eighth week—twice as long as Trump had predicted at the start of the operation.

The Guardian emphasized, "Political predictions about the consequences of the war have proven completely wrong. Not only has Iran weathered these attacks, but by closing the Strait of Hormuz, it has disrupted one-fifth of global oil trade."

The report stresses that the war against Iran has now become a "global economic crisis" with no signs of abating. Rising fuel prices in the United States to their highest level in four years, and their continued upward trend—especially on the eve of the midterm elections—has placed additional pressure on the Trump administration. According to analysts, "the current situation is untenable," and the U.S. government is forced to find a solution, but all available options are costly and risky.

The Guardian also noted Trump's dissatisfaction with Iran's recent proposals, writing that Tehran is not willing to negotiate over its nuclear program and is only prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for concessions such as toll payments—a matter that, according to the report, could establish an "unfavorable precedent" for strategic global trade routes. At the same time, it emphasized that the Trump administration does not want to sign an agreement that would show its objectives regarding Iran have not been achieved, especially in comparison to the 2015 nuclear deal.

The report further described America's military options as "undesirable," warning that any attempt to reopen the Strait of Hormuz through military action would risk significant casualties and losses. More extreme options, such as widespread attacks on Iran's civilian infrastructure or even a ground invasion, are also assessed as lacking any guarantee of success.

Finally, The Guardian noted the increase in domestic criticism of Trump's policies and Benjamin Netanyahu's, quoting American analyst Matt Duss: "This is precisely the outcome that Trump and Netanyahu have created... Many of us warned about this, but they had a strange and unfounded faith that military power would produce magical results, and once again, they have been proven completely wrong."

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