Trump's Desperate Efforts to Rescue Netanyahu from Corruption Case

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Reports indicate increasing political pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump on officials of the Zionist regime to interfere in the judicial process against Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump confirmed to Axios that he has resumed his efforts to persuade Isaac Herzog, the head of the regime, to issue a pardon for Netanyahu.

In remarks attempting to downplay the corruption case against the prime minister of the Zionist regime, Trump said that Netanyahu should not be preoccupied with the court during wartime and that this process "makes Israel look bad." He also reduced the charges against Netanyahu to "wine and cigars," claiming that the case is similar to the "witch hunt" against him in the United States.

In contrast, the judicial process against Netanyahu continues. He faces charges including corruption, bribery, and breach of public trust in three cases, which, if proven, could lead to imprisonment. Despite his efforts to reduce court session hours under the pretext of security issues, judges only agreed to a limited break for security consultations and continued the proceedings.

Reports indicate that Trump has repeatedly verbally attacked Herzog over the past months for not issuing a pardon for Netanyahu, even calling him "weak" and "a disgrace." However, he has recently changed his tone, claiming that if Netanyahu is pardoned, Herzog would become "a national hero."

This comes under the laws of the Zionist regime, which require the accused to admit guilt and express remorse for a pardon to be granted—conditions that Netanyahu has so far not accepted. As the upcoming elections approach, observers believe that if Netanyahu is defeated, the likelihood of his prosecution and even imprisonment will increase.

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