The Gulf Is Forever Persian, the Home of the Powerful and History-Making Iranian Nation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Head of the Judiciary wrote in a post on social media on the occasion of Persian Gulf National Day: "In the recent war, the aggressor enemy clearly realized that the balance of power in the Persian Gulf tilts in favor of the Iranian nation and the forces of Islamic Iran."

"Islamic Iran has established a new order in the Persian Gulf, and today the previous borrowed and imported security structure has collapsed."

"On Persian Gulf Day, we honor the memory of all the brave sea martyrs of Islamic Iran and the proud border guards of the Persian Gulf, from Rais Ali to Tangsiri."

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