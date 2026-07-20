Palestinian footballer martyred from injuries after Israeli settlers attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: A 17-year-old Palestinian footballer who was shot during an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank last week died on Saturday from his severe injuries.

The funeral of Fadi Hamdallah al-Nassan, a player for Al-Mugheer Club and a member of the Palestinian youth national team, was held with the participation of dozens of people. His body was transferred from the Palestinian Medical Complex in Ramallah to his hometown and buried.

The Palestinian Football Federation said in a statement that Israeli forces opened fire on al-Nassan at the same time as the settlers attacked the village of Al-Mugheer on July 11.

According to the statement, the teenage player was shot in the thigh. Doctors were forced to amputate his leg to save his life, but he eventually died from his injuries.

"He loved football and everyone loved him," his father, Hamdallah al-Nassan, told AFP. "When the settlers attacked, he heard the screams of women and girls. He went to the scene of the attack to help and was shot there."

His mother, Hanan al-Nassan, also said: "Fadi was a good student, a successful athlete and a football lover. Everyone loved him. May God accept him among the martyrs."

The Palestinian News Agency also reported that al-Nassan lost his leg after being injured. Also in the same attack, two other Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces' rubber bullets and a 10-year-old boy was injured in the head by a stun grenade.

The United Nations has reported that violent attacks by Israeli settlers in the West Bank have increased sharply since the start of the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza in October 2023.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 1,088 Palestinians have been martyred in the West Bank at the hands of Israeli forces or Zionist settlers since October 2023.

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