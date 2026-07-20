Martyrdom of Martyred Leader Revealed Path of Truth's Victory Over Falsehood: Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Shabir Hassan Mithami, the Secretary-General of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council, delivered a speech at the "Baqiyatullah" Mosque in Karachi regarding the martyrdom of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and its messages.

Mithami stated in these remarks that the martyrdom of the martyred leader Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei once again revealed the truth that the path to victory in the confrontation between truth and falsehood passes through faith, resistance, and perseverance.

In his continued remarks, referring to his presence at the funeral ceremony of the pure body of the martyred leader of the Ummah, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei (r.a.) in Iran, he stated, "The million-strong presence of the people in this ceremony showed that any personality who rises to defend the truth, Islam, and the dignity of the Islamic Ummah will always have a special place in the hearts of the people and will be bid farewell with respect and honor."

The Secretary-General of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council added, "I had the honor of being present at the pilgrimage and funeral ceremony of the martyred leader and witnessed firsthand the loyalty, insight, and perseverance of the Iranian people. Women, men, youth, and the elderly, all with a single voice, emphasized continuing the path of the martyred leader and safeguarding his ideals, and expressed their resolve to stand against the enemies."

In another part of his remarks, while praising the character of the martyred leader, he said, "The martyred leader, by sacrificing his blood, once again proved that in the eternal battle between truth and falsehood, the path to victory passes through perseverance, faith, and steadfastness. The widespread presence of the Iranian people in the funeral ceremony was also a manifestation of loyalty, awakening, and national cohesion that thwarted all the enemies' plots."

This prominent religious scholar stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran once again showed that it will never surrender to the pressures of the arrogant powers. Any nation that trusts in God Almighty and walks the path of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) may attain the lofty station of martyrdom, but will never be defeated."

Referring to the arrival of the month of Safar and the continuation of Ashura's message, he noted, "The dignity, honor, and survival of Islam are indebted to the uprising and sacrifice of Imam Hussain (a.s.), and keeping alive the spirit and message of Karbala is a universal duty. Today, more than ever, this life-giving message must be conveyed to new generations."

The Secretary-General of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council emphasized, "Narrating history based on reason, logic, and respect is an undeniable necessity so that the younger generation can distinguish truth from distortion. The oppression of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and the truths of the Karbala event must also be explained in a scientific, documented, and conscious manner."

In another part of his remarks, expressing concern over some actions and movements against mourning ceremonies in Pakistan, he stated, "Mourning gatherings, processions, chest-beating, and other Hussaini rites are inseparable parts of Islamic religion and culture, and any restrictions, obstacles, or conspiracies against these rites are unacceptable to the community of believers, and any action aimed at weakening or limiting mourning will be firmly opposed."

The Secretary-General of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council also called on the Sindh provincial government and other responsible bodies to remove obstacles and problems in holding mourning ceremonies, close the cases filed in this regard, and provide the ground for citizens to fully enjoy religious freedoms and perform religious rites.

Emphasizing the necessity of preserving the unity of the Islamic Ummah, he called on Muslims to empathize, respect each other, and engage in scholarly and moral dialogue, and said, "Instead of fueling differences, we should invite people to the truth through logic, love, good morals, and reasoning, in the light of the teachings of the Holy Quran and the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

Hojat al-Islam Shabir Mithami further referred to global political and economic developments and warned that the expansion of the war in the Middle East could have heavy economic consequences for the entire world and confront various countries with serious crises.

He also advised believers to avoid extravagance, preserve and properly manage resources, strengthen the spirit of cooperation, and help those in need, and considered these among the important duties of the Islamic community in the current sensitive circumstances.

Hojat al-Islam Shabir Hassan Mithami concluded by emphasizing the importance of strengthening spiritual connection with God, and called on believers to pay special attention to prayer, recitation of Ziyarat Ashura, Dua al-Alqamah, and supplication to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the current circumstances, and to always pray for the dignity and honor of the Islamic Ummah, the realization of the martyrs' ideals, and the failure of the enemies of Islam.

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