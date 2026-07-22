India Delivers Flood Relief Assistance to Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): India has provided flood relief assistance to Afghanistan to support communities affected by severe flooding in Nuristan province. The relief consignment includes essential food supplies and family tents, aimed at helping people facing hardships due to the natural disaster.

India has delivered relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities in the wake of the floods in Nuristan. In a social media post, External Affairs Ministry said India stands with the Afghan people at this difficult time.

The assistance was delivered to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority as part of India’s continued humanitarian support for the Afghan people.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that India stands with the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time and remains committed to extending support in response to humanitarian needs.

The relief supplies are expected to provide immediate assistance to affected families and help them cope with the challenges caused by the floods.

This version keeps the tone suitable for a news report and avoids attributing the information to a social media post.