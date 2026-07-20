Installing plastic barriers in Bayn Al-Haramayn in preparation for Ziyarat Arbaeen (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun installing plastic barriers in the central square to organize the flow of visitors and mourning processions.

These barriers contribute to regulating the flow of visitors and mourning processions in the area between the two holy shrines, coming from inside and outside Iraq to commemorate the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

These efforts are part of the service and organizational initiatives provided by the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department, aimed at creating a safe environment for the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).



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