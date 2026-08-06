"Israel Hayom" Reported on Secret Consultations Between Tel Aviv, Some Persian Gulf Countries to Create Alternative Routes to Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Eli Cohen, the Zionist regime's Energy Minister, has announced that these negotiations have been held both within the occupied territories and outside, and officials from Persian Gulf countries have also confirmed the principle of these consultations.

According to the newspaper's claim, the talks are focused on finding short-term and long-term solutions for transferring oil and gas through routes other than the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab.

Israel Hayom claims that one short-term option is to transfer oil from Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port to Eilat port, then transport it through the "Katsa" pipeline (Eilat-Ashkelon), and finally export it via the Mediterranean Sea.

Also, in the long-term horizon, the construction of a pipeline from the Persian Gulf countries to Jordan's Aqaba port and then to Eilat has been raised as one of the scenarios under consideration. The newspaper also reported U.S. participation in these consultations with the aim of reducing the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz.

The report further stated that Tel Aviv is simultaneously pursuing the IMEC economic corridor project in cooperation with Greece and some regional countries; a project that, in addition to trade routes, includes the transfer of oil and gas from Arab countries to Europe through the occupied territories.

Officials of the Zionist regime claim that the implementation of this project could strengthen the regime's geopolitical and economic position and generate significant revenues for it.

The report also referred to competition from other energy transfer routes, including routes through Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Jordan, and Egypt, and claimed that Arab countries of the Persian Gulf are also seeking to increase the capacity of existing pipelines to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.

However, all of these matters are based on the report and claims published by Israel Hayom and officials of the Zionist regime, and no official and independent confirmation from the mentioned Arab countries regarding the details of these negotiations has been published so far.

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