Foreign Affairs: Traditional U.S. Strategies Against Resistance Axis Lost Their Effectiveness

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A report published in Foreign Affairs by Peter Salisbury, Wolf-Christian Paes, and Henry Thompson stated that Iran's ability to maintain its deterrent power and continue pressure on the United States and its allies has surprised many analysts and strategists.

The authors, referring to the foundations of U.S. and Zionist regime strategy in recent years, state that the hypothesis of "cutting off the head of the octopus in Tehran" aimed at collapsing Iran's allied network no longer aligns with field realities.

According to Foreign Affairs, the axis of resistance has today transformed from a centralized structure into a flexible and multi-layered network; a network in which technical knowledge, resources, supply lines, and even decision-making mechanisms are distributed across various locations, and it rapidly rebuilds itself following the elimination of commanders or the destruction of production centers and weapons depots.

The report also emphasizes that resistance groups have now acquired the capability to produce and deploy offensive drones and rebuild supply chains through alternative routes.

This analysis also refers to changes in global market conditions and writes that tools such as sanctions, financial restrictions, and pressure on supplier companies, which were more effective in past decades, have now lost their former effectiveness due to the expansion of global supply chains, especially the role of Chinese manufacturers.

The authors claim that many components needed for drone production can be obtained at low cost through online markets, and the vast scale of global trade has made tracking these exchanges very difficult.

Foreign Affairs concludes that Washington's continued reliance on military pressure and economic warfare will only lead to the repetition of conflict cycles and the possibility of the United States being drawn into a prolonged war in West Asia.

The authors recommend that instead of relying on past strategies, the United States should adopt a new approach based on containing the commercial and financial networks of the axis of resistance and seeking political solutions; because, in their view, returning conditions to the past is no longer possible.

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