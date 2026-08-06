Al-Arabiya's Account of Iran-Oman Agreement; Details, Conditions for Reopening Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Strait of Hormuz, as one of the world's most important strategic passages, has become a focal point of political and diplomatic consultations in recent months following security developments in the region. As ensuring shipping security and resuming normal ship traffic has become one of the demands of regional and international actors, speculation about reaching a joint mechanism for managing this waterway has increased.

In this context, the Saudi media outlet Al-Arabiya, in a report citing a senior source, reported the possibility of an agreement between Iran and Oman on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz being announced in the coming days, and claimed that this agreement is designed in the form of a 60-day temporary program for initiating technical negotiations and managing maritime traffic.

According to Saudi media, a senior source told Al-Arabiya that an agreement on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz may be officially announced in the coming days.

This media outlet claims that this agreement has been formulated as a 60-day temporary mechanism, with the aim of breaking the current deadlock and preparing the ground for initiating technical negotiations on permanent arrangements for maritime passage in this strategic waterway.

According to this report, under the alleged agreement, ships entering the Persian Gulf will pass through a shipping route closer to Iran's coast, and outgoing ships will pass through a route closer to Oman's coast. It is also said that during the implementation period of this agreement, some regional countries may participate in minesweeping operations and the implementation of technical measures needed to secure maritime routes.

Al-Arabiya also claimed that indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington through mediators continue, and the temporary agreement on the Strait of Hormuz is part of diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and provide a foundation for technical negotiations among the relevant parties.

Meanwhile, Al-Hadath network also reported that this agreement has not yet been approved by Iran's Supreme National Security Council, and until final approval by this body, it cannot be considered final. This media outlet also claimed that the official announcement of the agreement will depend on the completion of decision-making processes within Iran.

These claims come as Tehran and Muscat had previously reported several rounds of talks on security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the continuation of consultations at political and technical levels, but no Iranian official has so far confirmed the details raised by Saudi media regarding the provisions of the agreement or its announcement timeline.

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