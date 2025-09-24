Pakistani cleric: Islamic solidarity key to restoring Ummah’s global dignity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Jafari, Friday Prayer Leader of the Grand Mosque of Skardu in Baltistan, stressed that practical unity and solidarity among Muslim countries is essential for restoring the dignity and global leadership of the Islamic Ummah.

In a statement, Jafari welcomed the recent defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing it as a historic step that would not only strengthen ties between the two brotherly nations but also open new opportunities for the entire Islamic world in political, defense and economic fields.

He underlined that such cooperation could guide the Islamic world onto a new path, reinforce the foundations of unity, and serve as a model of practical partnership among Muslim countries.

Referring to regional challenges, Hojatoleslam Jafari noted that joint defense and security cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia could play an effective role in addressing issues such as Kashmir, Palestine, Afghanistan and broader Middle Eastern crises. He added that the united stance of the two countries offers hope for oppressed Muslims worldwide and can ensure regional stability by defeating the plans of the enemies of Islam.

Pointing to the economic aspects of the agreement, the Pakistani cleric said cooperation in energy, investment, industry, technology and job creation would benefit Muslim youth and move the Ummah closer to economic self-sufficiency.

Concluding his remarks, Jafari urged Muslim nations to put aside their differences, support one another and act as a single Ummah, stressing that only through real solidarity can Muslims achieve honor, respect and global leadership.

