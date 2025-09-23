Ex Pakistani Ambassador to US and UK Criticizes Western Approach to Iran, Asserts Iran Won't Yield to Pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a special interview with IRNA in Islamabad, she expressed disappointment over the failure of the United Nations Security Council to pass a resolution in favor of continuing the suspension of sanctions on Iran.

Lodhi stated that the United States and its allies are opposed to the continuation of sanctions relief for Iran, highlighting that this shows the West's preference for pressure tactics over diplomatic engagement. She added that European nations lack sovereignty and merely follow Washington's agenda.

The former ambassador further criticized the US for ramping up sanctions against Iran while simultaneously claiming to desire negotiations.



She clarified that the real objective of the United States is to force Iran into negotiations under terms that are not equal, particularly demanding Iran's compliance with a nuclear deal that includes no enrichment provisions.

Lodhi stressed that Iran will not accept any preconditions for talks. According to her, any negotiations should be based on an equal footing, rather than dictated by US terms.

She condemned Washington's strategy as coercive, asserting that pressuring countries into negotiations is not a viable path to peace.

In a recent UN Security Council meeting, a resolution supporting the continuation of sanctions on Iran was only backed by four countries—China, Russia, Pakistan, and Algeria—while nine others, including the US, UK, and France, voted against it. Two countries abstained from voting.

This outcome has opened the door for increased pressure on Iran, as Western powers seek to convince Tehran to enter negotiations under a 30-day deadline, in line with the demands of the US and European nations.