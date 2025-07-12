Iran’s ambassador to Iraq meets with Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, met with Grand Ayatollah Bashir Hossein Najafi in Najaf Ashraf, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation. The meeting was held at the central office of the Grand Ayatollah.

During the discussions, both sides exchanged views on key developments in the Islamic world, the challenges facing the Islamic Ummah, and the current condition of the Shiite community. They also explored ways to enhance religious, cultural, and scientific cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

Grand Ayatollah Najafi stressed the urgent need to promote unity and solidarity among Muslims, highlighting the significant role of scholars, religious seminaries, and cultural institutions in achieving this goal.

The Iranian Ambassador expressed deep appreciation for the scholarly, religious, and social contributions of Grand Ayatollah Najafi, describing him as a prominent and influential figure in the Shiite world. He emphasized that the Grand Ayatollah’s guidance remains a valuable asset for the broader Islamic nation.

The Iranian envoy also voiced hope that stronger cultural and religious ties between the two nations would further advance bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

