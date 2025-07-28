Grand Ayatollah Bashir Al-Najafi condemns Gaza atrocities, calls for global action

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Office of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Hussein Al-Najafi has issued a statement condemning the ongoing crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, warning of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and urging the international community—particularly the free and conscientious people of the world—to take immediate and decisive action.

In a statement released by his office, the senior Shia authority expressed deep anguish over the continued bloodshed and suffering in Gaza, describing the situation as a humanitarian nightmare unfolding in full view of a complicit and silent world.

“We follow, with great pain and sorrow, the unfolding tragedy of the oppressed people of Gaza—victims of the usurping, expansionist, and barbaric Zionist regime,” the statement read. “This regime has committed some of the most horrific crimes of our time, sparing no one—not even children, women, the elderly, or defenseless civilians.”

The statement described the living conditions in Gaza as catastrophic, with widespread hunger, thirst, and deprivation of basic necessities, as a result of the siege and relentless bombardment.

It further condemned the silence of Western powers and international institutions that have long positioned themselves as defenders of human rights and moral values, while now failing to speak out against the massacre of civilians.

“The same nations that once raised their voices loudly for the protection of animal rights are now shamefully silent in the face of the slaughter of human beings,” the statement said, lamenting what it described as the moral collapse of the global order.

While acknowledging a few timid efforts by some governments, the statement noted that such actions fall far short of the serious and coordinated intervention needed to halt the atrocities.

Calling for urgent global mobilization, the Grand Ayatollah’s office appealed to governments, international bodies, and free people of conscience across the globe to rise above political interests and act to save innocent lives in Gaza.

“We urge all noble and free nations of the world to take swift and meaningful steps to assist this oppressed nation,” the statement emphasized.

The message concluded with a reminder of divine justice and reliance upon God, quoting:

“And Allah's will prevails; there is no power or strength except through Allah, the Most High, the Great”

The statement adds to a growing chorus of voices across the Muslim world demanding an end to what many now describe as an unfolding genocide in Gaza, where thousands have been killed and millions face starvation, displacement, and trauma under Israel’s ongoing siege.

