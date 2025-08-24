Pakistani Shia scholar meets Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Nasser Abbas Jafari, Chairman of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP), along with a delegation of members of the Majlis, held a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Hafiz Bashir Hussain Najafi during an official visit to Najaf Ashraf.

Welcoming the Pakistani delegation, Grand Ayatollah Najafi highlighted the prominent role of the Najaf Seminary, describing its historical significance, scholarly contributions, and the valuable services of its graduates to the Islamic world. He also stressed the responsibilities of scholars in guiding the Islamic Ummah during the current critical circumstances.

Senator Jafari expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the distinguished Shia scholar, calling Ayatollah Najafi’s presence a great blessing for the Muslim world, particularly for the subcontinent. He said the Marja’s office serves as a source of hope and a safe refuge for Muslims, noting that “our honor and reputation depend on his presence and guidance.”

The meeting concluded with Senator Jafari thanking Grand Ayatollah Najafi for dedicating his time to the delegation.

