Top Pakistani Religious Figures Urge Coordinated Effort to Strengthen Ummah’s Social Role

ABNA24 - In a significant move to bolster Islamic solidarity, prominent Pakistani religious and political figures have convened in Islamabad to discuss regional developments and finalize plans for a massive anti-imperialist congregation in Lahore.

Allama Seyyed Javad Naqvi, head of Tehreek-e-Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa, met with Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, chairman of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), at Jamia Al-Wilaya in the capital for high-level talks on the challenges facing the Muslim world.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the shifting regional landscape, the hurdles confronting the Islamic Ummah, and the mechanisms required to strengthen unity and convergence among Muslims. They underscored the urgent need for enhanced cooperation and coordination among religious movements and figures to boost public awareness and social cohesion. Both leaders asserted that the current sensitive juncture necessitates deeper consultation and collaboration among elites and faith-based activists to pave the way for the awakening and unification of the Islamic community.

A core segment of the discussions focused on preparations for the grand "Martyr of the Ummah" rally, slated for June 13, 2026, at Lahore’s iconic Minar-e-Pakistan ground. The leaders deliberated on organizational logistics to ensure the event unfolds with splendor, alongside effective strategies to broadcast its message across society.

The meeting was also attended by Allama Mohammad Amin Shahidi, head of Ummat-e-Wahida Pakistan, and Allama Seyyed Hassnain Abbas Gardezi, head of the Maktab-e-Ahlulbayt Pakistan, who echoed the call for sustained joint cooperation to reinforce the social role of the Islamic Ummah.



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