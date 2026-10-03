Tunisian Professor Highlights Martyred Leader’s Role in Promoting Islamic Unity and Palestine

ABNA24 - Monia Baazawi, a Tunisian professor and writer, referring to the role of the martyred leader in strengthening Islamic unity and confronting global arrogance, emphasized that he left an enduring model for future generations by defending the Palestinian cause and the dignity of Muslim nations.

Monia Baazawi, a Tunisian professor and writer regarding the most important role of the martyred leader in strengthening Islamic unity, said: "First, we must honor the memory of the great martyr and all the martyrs of the Islamic Ummah and the world."



She added: "The martyred leader was an outstanding figure who, through his role in bringing Islamic denominations closer and spreading Islamic unity, registered his presence in history and the collective memory of the world, especially through defending the Palestinian cause and the dignity of Muslim nations – not only in Iran, but in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and in supporting every free Muslim in the world."



Baazawi, referring to the enduring nature of the martyred leader's path in history, said: "After the passing of Imam Khomeini (RA), he played a role in preserving the values of the Islamic Revolution and continuing his path, while also adhering to the path of Imam Hussein (AS)."



Confronting arrogance; an Islamic and human responsibility



This Tunisian professor, regarding how the martyred leader turned confronting arrogance into an Islamic and human responsibility, said: "The various responsibilities that the martyr held called him, first and foremost, to fulfill his human duty and then his Islamic duty as a Muslim."



She continued: "His goal was to strengthen the values of unity, bring Muslims together, and unify their ranks, because the Islamic Ummah has unfortunately faced numerous problems in social, educational, and political fields."



Baazawi stated: "The martyred leader managed these issues with wisdom, insight, and guidance, and his view of matters was forward-looking and sustainable. He managed matters in such a way that all segments of society – not just personalities and officeholders – would cooperate and have solidarity with one another in running society."



She added: "For this reason, both the young and the old, and even those who did not know him closely, loved him. I personally did not know him closely, but through the role he played in the world, I became acquainted with his personality and path, and we truly felt his loss."



Sykes-Picot and the effort to weaken Islamic identity



This Tunisian writer, referring to the challenges of the Islamic world, said: "The Islamic Ummah and the world today are facing global arrogance – a phenomenon not limited to today and with a long history."



She considered the Sykes-Picot Agreement as one of the most important factors affecting the Islamic world, and stated: "The goals of this agreement included the disintegration of Islamic societies, the weakening of Islam, and striking at Islamic social identity."



Baazawi noted: "When we return to the message of Imam Khomeini (RA) at the time of his passing, we see that the emphasis on preserving the values of unity and cohesion of the Islamic Ummah and supporting the Palestinian cause, which was the fundamental axis of the Islamic Revolution, held a special place."



She continued: "Today, too, by observing the existing realities, we see that Iran plays an important role in the axis of supporting the oppressed and confronting the arrogant in the world, and alongside it, the sacrifices of the people of Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and other nations are also noteworthy."



The blood of the martyrs is a factor of solidarity among nations



This Tunisian professor and writer stated: "The blood of the martyrs has to some extent united nations to confront great challenges, especially against America and global Zionism, which has spread in the world and influenced the collective and intellectual awareness of nations."



She added: "Israel pursued its goals at a time when the Islamic Ummah was in a state of weakness and fragility and was able to benefit from this situation; but leaders also stood against this arrogance and oppression."



Baazawi, in this regard, mentioned Martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, Martyr Qasem Soleimani, and others who took steps on this path, and said: "They sacrificed their most valuable possessions, families, and lives in the path of their country and nation."



She emphasized: "If it were not for these sacrifices, we would not be able today to keep the flag of victory and truth raised."



Unity; a foundation for building the future of the younger generation



Baazawi, regarding the necessity of realizing Islamic unity, said: "Unity is not only in its general conceptual meaning; rather, it must be in such a way that the youth can reform society from the perspective of future generations and build a future based on cooperation, solidarity, and educational, cultural, and intellectual awareness."



She added: "Now is the time for different ranks and generations to unite with one another in order to convey the message of peace not only to the Islamic Ummah but to the entire world."



This Tunisian professor noted: "A human being, regardless of religion and denomination, wants to live with dignity and honor, wants to live in a free country, and wants to play their role in society with free and correct thought, expression, and method."



The role of women in societal transformations



Baazawi also emphasized the role of Muslim women and said: "We should not forget the role of the Muslim woman, because women, from the past until today, have been present in the front ranks of many revolutions and transformations in the world."



She added: "From the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979 to the developments in Tunisia and what was called the 'Arab Spring' and other movements, women have played their role."



This Tunisian writer stated: "If the role of women does not exist, society and the family cannot defend this society either. We build today for tomorrow, and we hope to have a bright future ahead."



The role of intellectuals in raising awareness of the younger generation



Baazawi, in response to a question about the role of intellectuals and thinkers in transmitting these concepts to the younger generation, said: "Intellectuals have played this role through the works they have written in various intellectual and cultural fields."



She added: "Poetry, translation, writings, and works related to children, as well as the role of the family and society, are all influential in this regard."



This Tunisian professor noted: "Intellectuals have played an important role even in the field of awareness-raising and have tried to show how arrogance has been able to penetrate to some extent into the structure of society and cause rupture and division in the social fabric of the Islamic world."



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