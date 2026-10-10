US Senator calls Trump’s war on Iran a “national humiliation”

AhlulBayt News Agency: US Senator Chris Murphy has described the Trump administration's war on Iran as a "national humiliation" and a "debacle."

In a post on X, the Democratic lawmaker from Connecticut said the unprovoked war on Iran is a "national humiliation", making Americans less safe and causing the cost of living to increase. “It’s making us less safe and driving up prices on everything.”

Murphy pointed out that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is a failure with flawed leadership, leading Americans to lose the war.

He said that Hegseth had denied him access to the US military bases and commanders in the region in order to cover up and “hide the truth” about the dire situation Americans are trapped in.

Murphy noted that there had been substantial damage, running into billions of dollars at US bases in the Persian Gulf countries and demanded transparency about the destruction caused by the war on Iran.

He said, “Not a single member of Congress is allowed in [to US bases] to see that damage because Trump doesn’t want Americans to know what a debacle this has been.”

For months, US lawmakers have been demanding the dismissal of Trump's war secretary.

The unprovoked war on Iran, which has prompted the Iranian armed forces to carry out retaliatory strikes on US targets, has depleted the Americans' arsenal, consuming Patriot and THAAD interceptors, Tomahawk missiles, and Reaper drones.

US Air Force units are forced to remain in West Asia region into 2027 amid continued lack of an exit strategy on part of the Pentagon.

Also, senior US military leaders have been sounding the alarm, cautioning that prolonging large-scale military attacks against Iran is unsustainable and is actively degrading America’s ability to confront threats elsewhere, including the defense of the US homeland.

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