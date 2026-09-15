Saudi airstrike destroys bridge in Ta'izz, killing two civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least two civilians have been killed when a Saudi airstrike destroyed a bridge in Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’izz, as clashes between Yemeni army forces and Saudi-backed mercenaries are intensifying along the country’s western coast.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television channel, citing local sources, reported that two people lost their lives and another sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Saudi airstrike targeted al-Barah Bridge in the Maqbanah district.

The strike reduced sections of the transport bridge to rubble, and disconnected the region from nearby areas.

Saudi fighter jets also launched three airstrikes on the strategic Red Sea city of Mokha. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or the extent of the damage.

Elsewhere in the northwestern province of Sa’ada, Saudi combat drones carried out several strikes on Ayash area in the Monabbih district as Saudi artillery units shelled the region repeatedly.

Additionally, Spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement that Saudi warplanes had carried out 54 airstrikes against multiple locations across Yemen over the past 24 hours.

He added that the aerial raids targeted districts in the northern provinces of Hajjah and al-Jawf, the southwestern province of Lahej and Ta’izz, as well as the central province of Ma’rib.

Saree stated that the aircraft involved in the strikes took off from Saudi military bases in the kingdom’s southwestern cities of Khamis Mushait and Taif.



He emphasized that the ongoing Saudi acts of aggression against Yemen will not go unanswered and will be met with a crushing response.

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