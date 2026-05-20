Photos: Shia–Sunni Unity Highlighted at “Martyr Imam Khamenei Conference” in Kashmir

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The “Martyr Imam Khamenei Conference” in Kashmir showed another example of Shia-Sunni unity. The event was held at the Central Imambargah Ayatollah Yusuf Imambargah, Faziullah Street, Bemina with reverence and respect, aiming to promote Islamic brotherhood and inter-sect harmony in the region. The gathering brought together prominent scholars and intellectuals from both Shia and Sunni schools of thought on a single platform, emphasizing unity within the Muslim community.