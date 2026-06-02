Iran Armed Forces Warn They 'Will Not Tolerate' Israeli 'Brutal Crimes' Against Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces says that they will not tolerate the ongoing brutal crimes committed by the Israeli regime against Lebanon.

In reaction to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Monday, “The aggressive and child-killing Zionist regime, by taking advantage of the ceasefire opportunity, has blatantly violated Lebanese territory and killed more than 3,000 innocent people, including women and children.

“Meanwhile, Western leaders have adopted a policy of silence or support for these crimes against humanity,” he added.

He emphasized, “The leaders of the heinous Zionist regime and its supporters are warned that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate the continuation of brutal crimes against Lebanon.”

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