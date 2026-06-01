IRGC Aerospace Force Strikes US Air Base after Attack on Sirik Island

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force has struck and destroyed the air base from which the US forces launched an attack on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in Hormozgan Province.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced that its Aerospace Force struck and destroyed the air base from which US forces launched an attack on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in Hormozgan Province, saying all predetermined targets were destroyed.

In a statement from its public relations office, the IRGC said that hours after the US military struck the communications tower on Sirik Island, IRGC Aerospace Force fighters targeted the originating base and completed the operation successfully.

The IRGC Aerospace Force then issued a direct warning: if the aggression is repeated, the response will be completely different in scale and nature, and full responsibility for any such escalation will rest with the United States.

Sirik Island is located in Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz.

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